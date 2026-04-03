Photos: Nearly 100 Bronx residents take part in ‘No Kings Day’ rally in Pelham Bay Park

There was a large turnout for a No Kings Day rally at Pelham Bay Park.

Approximately 100 Bronx residents gathered at the Winged Victory Memorial in Pelham Bay Park to participate in a “No Kings Day” rally on Saturday, March 28.

Part of a nationwide series of rallies, the No Kings Day rallies are meant to protest what many view as authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump and his administration.

The Pelham Bay Park rally was organized by City Island Indivisible, the Chippewa and Co-op City Democratic Clubs, the Liberty Democratic Association and the Bronx Chapter of the Working Families Party.

The rally featured nearly a dozen speakers, including New York State Assemblymember Michael Benedetto and New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez. Both expressed concern about what they viewed as a creeping authoritarianism originating in the federal government. They also noted that many in the federal government are now unable or not willing to challenge President Trump over his controversial actions.

Many of those who spoke at the No Kings Day rally in Pelham Bay Park highlighted their opposition to the controversial war in Iran, the use of the military and ICE on American soil, the illegal tariffs punishing middle-class and working families and an erosion in environmental laws, workers’ rights and civil rights, all of which have occurred under the current administration.

Among the nearly 100 people on hand were Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign team and newly elected Council Member Shirley Aldebol.

Organizers of the No Kings protests are already planning to have more demonstrations throughout the region in the coming months.