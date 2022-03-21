Bronx residents charged for December 2021 murder in Claremont section

Two Bronx men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing a man in December 2021 in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, Ismael Melendez, 25, 1330 Webster Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and Tyjon Mitchell, 20, was charged with murder, for the slaying of John Salgado, 37.

A 20-year-old Queens man Nelson Rivera, 19-14 Bleecker St., in Queens, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Salgado, of Gunther Avenue in the Bronx, took bullets to his face, chest and both legs in front of 1385 Washington Ave., in Claremont at about 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 11. Mitchell lived on that same street.

A source familiar with the case said an unknown individual walked up to Salgado, pulled the trigger and fled.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found the wounded Salgado at the location while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

EMS rushed the victim to BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.