Bronx district attorney’s office raises awareness for human trafficking through red sand event

On Jan. 23, the Bronx district attorney’s office, DA Darcel Clark and Not On My Watch Inc. (NOMW) hosted a Human Trafficking Awareness Red Sand Project event. This event was held at the Office of the Bronx County’s District Attorney in honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The Red Sand Project artwork is where red sand is poured into pavement cracks. The red sand is symbolic to millions of men, women and children who “fall through the cracks” being forced to do the unimaginable such as forced sex or labor.

Tables with informational resources were set up for community members to increase human trafficking awareness or report what they’ve seen.

