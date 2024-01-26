Community

Bronx district attorney’s office raises awareness for human trafficking through red sand event

Holding the Red Sand Project posters and pointing at the art on the floor by attendees is (l-r) Bronx County District Attorney, Darcel Clark; Pamela Damon, Executive Director at Not On My Watch, Inc. and Stephen Knoepfler, Chief of the Human Trafficking Unit Special Victims Division in the front of the Office of the Bronx County District Attorney.
On Jan. 23, the Bronx district attorney’s office, DA Darcel Clark and Not On My Watch Inc. (NOMW) hosted a Human Trafficking Awareness Red Sand Project event. This event was held at the Office of the Bronx County’s District Attorney in honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Community members gathered outside the Office of the District Attorney to raise awareness for human trafficking. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Photo Jewel Webber

The Red Sand Project artwork is where red sand is poured into pavement cracks. The red sand is symbolic to millions of men, women and children who “fall through the cracks” being forced to do the unimaginable such as forced sex or labor.

A community member added the red sand on the floor into pavement cracks and also added a heart with the Red Sand Project sign to bring awareness of sex trafficking. Photo Jewel Webber

Tables with informational resources were set up for community members to increase human trafficking awareness or report what they’ve seen.

