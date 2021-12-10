Bronx PowerList showcases best and brightest in the borough

The inaugural Bronx PowerList will take place Dec. 14 recognizing the most influential and impactful individuals in the borough, while honoring their continued commitment to the Bronx and its community.

Schneps Media, publishers of the Bronx Tines, amNY Metro, El Correo and Caribbean Life, are bringing together the most extraordinary Bronx individuals to network, celebrate and honor the endless accomplishments of one another. The event, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will take place at Maestro’s Caterers, located at 1703 Bronxdale Ave.

Some of the honoreees inlcude: Patrick B. Jenkins/Bharati Kemraj, (Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates; Carlos Naudon (Ponce Bank); Andre White (Phipps Neighborhoods); Deborah Charlemagne (Chase Bank); Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Acacia Network); Mari Gabrielle Millet (Morris Heights Health Center); Stephen B. Kaufman (Stephen B. Kaufman, P.C.); Larry Scott Blackmon (FreshDirect); Eliezer Rodriguez/Anthony Domathoti (HGAR); and Rocky Bucano (Universal Hip Hop Museum); Abdulurb Abbadi, owner of Ballpark Sports Shop; Wilma Alonso, executive director of the Fordham Road Business Improvement District; Maria Alvarado, vice president and Bronx area manager, Popular Bank; Irene Amato, CEO, A.S.A.P. Mortgage Corp; Gary Axelbank, host and senior producer of BronxTalk, BronxNet; Rachel Batista, co-founder, Paralegals for the Community; New York State Assemblyman Kenny Burgos; Dr. Susan R. Burns, president, College of Mount Saint Vincent; Deborah Charlemagne, market director of banking, Chase Bank; and Debbian Fletcher-Blake, CEO, Vocational Instruction Project (VIP) Community Services, Inc.

All of the the evenings raffle proceeds will go to support The Bronx Cooperative Development Initiative charity.

Our Grand Corporate Partners Patrick B. Jenkins & Associates; Carlos Naudon; Ponce Bank; Phipps Neighborhoods; Chase Bank; Acacia Network; Morris Heights Health Center; Stephen B. Kaufman, P.C.; FreshDirect; HGAR; and Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The contact for sponsorships is Event Concierge Demetra Mattone at DMattone@SchnepsMedia.com or 718-260-4512 and the website is BronxPowerList.com.