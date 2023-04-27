Bronx police pursuit ends with chaotic crashes, totaled SUV

The investigation continues into a Bronx police pursuit that ended in chaos Tuesday evening when an alleged SUV thief crashed his ride, and an NYPD cruiser collided with a scooter rider.

The dramatic series of events began just after 5 p.m., on April 25 according to sources familiar with the investigation. The NYPD was apparently seeking the driver of a stolen SUV from Yonkers when officers in the Bronx spotted the hot wheels traveling through the South Bronx.

However, the driver was reportedly able to evade police before crashing into a truck on East 143rd Street and 3rd Avenue, flipping the vehicle onto its side and sending shattered glass over the roadway.

The unnamed reckless driver continued his terrible trip until it abruptly came to a swift stop when he collided with a tractor trailer mere minutes later on East 149th Street. The driver was transported to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, police reported.