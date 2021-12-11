Pedestrian succumbs to injuries following East Tremont crash

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Ramon Pena-Fernandez, a 60-year-old Bronxite, has died from being hit by a car in October.

Pena-Fernandez, who lived on East 178 Street, was struck by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler SUV while crossing Park Avenue at East Tremont Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, within the 48th Precinct, according to NYPD.

Authorities said a 69-year-old man was driving the jeep on East Tremont Avenue and made a right turn onto Park Avenue, striking Pena-Fernandez as he was walking on the crosswalk.

The driver remained on the scene, a spokesman for the police told the Bronx Times.

Pena-Fernandez fell to the ground and suffered a laceration to his head, police said. EMS brought him to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition, where he remained for weeks, according to an official.

On Monday, Pena-Fernandez was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing by NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad and there are no charges listed for the driver, the spokesman said on Thursday.

The official could not provide more details about the collision or driver, as the highway report is being finalized, he said.