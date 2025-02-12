Bronx Night Market returns this April with expanded weekly schedule

Event goers can indulge in a variety of foods, including nacho fries at the Bronx Night Market. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

The Bronx Night Market announced Tuesday that it will return this April, bringing local food, music, and community to Fordham Plaza with an extended season, giving visitors even more opportunities to savor the flavors of the Bronx.

Starting Saturday, April 5, the market will run every Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. through October, transforming the plaza at Fordham Road and Washington Avenue into a bustling hub of food and culture.

For its eighth year, the Bronx Night Market will continue to highlight the borough’s diverse culinary scene, featuring a rotating lineup of over 30 vendors, live performances, and an atmosphere that celebrates the Bronx’s vibrant energy. Locals and visitors alike can support Bronx-based restaurants, entrepreneurs, and artists, making it a must-visit destination for food lovers and families.

Highlights from past seasons include juicy smash burgers, lobster rolls, glazed fruit tanghulu, jerk chicken and shrimp ceviche. In addition to the food tents, attendees can also pick up some handmade jewelry or clothing.

Organized by MASC Hospitality Group, which calls the Bronx home, the Bronx Night Market first launched in 2017 as a platform to helps small businesses and up-and-coming chefs. The group also hosts the Uptown Night Market in Harlem and the New York Latin Food Festival, drawing hundreds of thousands of foodies each year.

The Bronx Night Market nearly shut down after its 2023 season when organizers became frustrated with illegal vending, crime and deplorable conditions of the plaza. But after an outpouring of support from fans and a partnership with city agencies and elected officials, the market returned in 2024 and will now move from a monthly, to a weekly schedule.

Applications are open for vendors looking to showcase some tasty food, beverages or merchandise. For announcements and updates on the 2025 season, visit the Bronx Night Market’s website or social media.