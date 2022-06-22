Bronx Night Market is back in Fordham Plaza this Saturday

The Bronx Night Market, an open-air market of Bronx food, culture and vendors will welcome patrons to Fordham Plaza for its latest monthly event this Saturday from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

The market is a free-for-all and includes a diverse lineup of 50-plus local vendors and according to event runners MASC Hospitality Group, more than 12 start-up companies that started out in the Bronx Market have evolved into brick-and-mortar businesses, multi-conglomerates and major grocery chains.

Launched in 2018, the Bronx Night Market is a part of a host of boroughwide thoroughfares hosted by MASC that includes the Uptown Harlem Market (which launched in 2021) and the June 27 debut of the Brooklyn Night Market in Industry City.

MASC estimates that 250,000 people have attended their night markets over the past years.

“People keep asking us repeatedly to bring the party down to Brooklyn, mostly because they are over food markets that cater to the tourist crowd,” said Marco Shalma and Beatriz Torres, owners of MASC Hospitality Group, in a joint statement. “And also, [New Yorkers] now know to ask for more, a full cuisine and culture experience, the like of what we’ve innovated in Uptown and The Bronx. When we got together with the good people from Industry City, we knew it was time.”

Shalma, the MASC founder, developed the idea for the night market hoping to improve commerce and aid through community initiatives alongside Wilma Alonso, director of the Fordham Road BID.

“At just four years old, Bronx Night Market has become one of the most recognized brands in the Bronx and greater NY area. We are humbled, honored, and are ready to take on what’s to come while continuing to evolve and create unforgettable experiences,” MASC event officials said in a statement. “We set a new standard for events in the borough, creating a safe, open-air, family-friendly event with programming, live music, activities, yard games, and a craft beer garden touting an impressive line-up of New York state craft breweries.”

More than 70% of participating vendors identify as micro-, small-, LGBTQ+-, POC-, immigrant- and female-owned. The monthly event series promises an exciting new lineup of new local food favorites and familiar signature acts to continue the celebration of the borough.

The market made it’s grand return to the heavily-trafficked Fordham Plaza on April 30, and runs the last Saturday of each month, May through October:

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes