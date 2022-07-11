Bronx native hired as executive legal counsel at CUNY college

The Borough of Manhattan Community College/CUNY (BMCC) welcomes Michael Reyes as executive legal counsel and labor designee, effective July 18.

BMCC conducted a national search and met with qualified candidates during the interview process.

As executive legal counsel and labor designee, Reyes serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet. He will provide legal advice and representation of BMCC and its mission as a higher education institution.

Reyes brings a wealth of expertise in legal advisement and labor matters. Prior to joining BMCC, he served as executive agency counsel with the Office of the General Counsel of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). Other prior experience includes having served as agency attorney and acting assistant commissioner with the Division of Citywide Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity, DCAS and as a staff attorney with the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation. Previously, Reyes worked as a law clerk to three judges, the George Bundy Smith, associate judge of the New York Court of Appeals (New York’s highest court), Ernst H. Rosenberger, associate justice of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, First Department and the Ellen Gesmer when she served on the Bronx County Supreme Court and the New York County Criminal Court.

Reyes received his J.D. from Columbia Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Hunter College/CUNY. A member of the New York Bar, Reyes’ areas of expertise include labor and employment law and policy, civil service law, administrative hearings, litigation, contract drafting and interpretation, equal employment opportunity and diversity, equity and inclusion.