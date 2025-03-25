Bronx man sentenced to 12 years for firing at moving car on residential street

A Bronx man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of firing multiple shots at a moving vehicle in broad daylight on a residential street, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Monday.

Alieu Jarjou, 29, of East 229th Street, was convicted of first-degree Attempted Assault and two counts of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Bronx Supreme Court Justice Timothy Lewis sentenced him to 8½ years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the assault charge, and 3½ years for one of the weapons charges. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 12 years.

District Attorney Clark said, “The defendant ran towards a car, pulled a gun from his pocket and fired multiple shots at the vehicle as it was driven down a residential street. It is just pure luck that someone was not injured or killed because of the actions of this defendant. A Bronx jury sent a message that violence on our streets is not tolerated.”

According to trial testimony, the incident occurred on Jan. 2, 2022, at approximately 4:10 p.m. Jarjou approached a blue car near 1065 East 232nd Street in the Edenwald section of the Bronx and fired five rounds at the vehicle as it drove away. One of the bullets struck the car and entered through the trunk.

On Jan. 19, 2022, police officers spotted Jarjou driving near the 47th Precinct stationhouse. When they pulled him over, they recovered a loaded handgun from his jacket pocket. The weapon was not the same firearm used in the earlier shooting, although it helped link police to the crime.

No injuries were reported in the incident.