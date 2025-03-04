Bronx man sentenced to 10 years for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s apartment: DA

A Bronx man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of arson and burglary for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, forcing building residents to evacuate, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Tuesday.

Michael Williams, 57, of Mohegan Avenue, was sentenced by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Audrey Stone last week to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for second-degree arson, along with a concurrent sentence of five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for second-degree burglary. Williams was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 24, 2024.

“After an argument with his ex-girlfriend, the defendant broke into the apartment they had shared and set fire to a mattress and futon,” said DA Clark. “In his desire to do harm to the victim, he also placed everyone in the building in jeopardy. Fortunately, no one was injured. The defendant has been held accountable for his reckless actions.”

According to trial evidence, the incident occurred on June 1, 2023, at the victim’s apartment on Mohegan Avenue. Williams, who had previously lived with the victim, called her multiple times that day, arguing over their relationship. He then broke into the apartment and set fire to a mattress in one bedroom and a futon in another, before turning on a stove burner and leaving.

The fire caused extensive smoke and water damage, blackening the apartment’s walls and forcing residents to evacuate. The fire did not result in any injuries.