Bronx man indicted on murder charges for shooting Queens resident

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man faces 25 years to life in prison after he was indicted Friday on murder charges and other crimes for allegedly shooting a young man on the street on Sept. 3, 2020, in Long Island City, Queens.

According to the charges, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, Vickram Sewsankar and another individual were at the corner of Second Avenue and 50th Street in Long Island City when a gray BMW with the defendant, Hector Crespo, of Walden Avenue in the Bronx, and another individual inside stopped at a corner.

Crespo, 26, exited the vehicle and began fighting with the 25-year-old victim. Moments later, defendant Crespo allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Sewsankar once in the torso. He then got back into the BMW and the driver of the vehicle drove them away from the scene.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Sewsankar was found on the corner of Borden Avenue and Second Street bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from a single gunshot to his abdomen.

“This was a senseless shooting after a brief, petty dispute,” Katz said. “The victim was gunned down in broad daylight. Easy access to illegal firearms continues to cause heartache and pain and must be stopped. After approximately a year on the run, the alleged shooter is in custody and charged with very serious crimes.”

Crespo was ordered to return to court on Dec. 21.