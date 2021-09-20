Bronx resident indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Queens man

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted last week for the August murder of a Queens man and faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.

On Sept. 16, Richard Swygert, 19, was charged with murder, assault and other charges for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Queens man and injuring another person when both were struck by gunfire last month.

“This defendant must face the consequences for allegedly shooting another young man and ending his life,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “A second victim was shot but survived. We must prevent these tragedies from ever occurring in the first place by taking guns off our streets and stopping the senseless violence that is plaguing our neighborhoods.”

According to the charges, at approximately 1 a.m. on Aug. 13, Swygert, of Harrison Avenue, was at a party at a karaoke bar located at 38-10 138th St., in Queens. After arguing with the victim over a piece of jewelry, Swygert allegedly fired a gun in a private karaoke room. Dominic Malivert, of St. Albans, was shot multiple times and died from the injuries. A second victim was also struck by gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.