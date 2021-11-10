Bronx man indicted for New Year’s Day murder outside of Queens hotel

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man faces 25 years in prison after he was indicted on murder and related charges. The defendant is accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old Queens man and injuring two other individuals outside a Kew Gardens hotel in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

“The defendant’s alleged actions led to the first homicide in New York City this year,” said Queen District Attorney Melinda Katz. “Senseless shootings have brought grief and heartache to far too many families in our neighborhoods. My Office will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to stop the proliferation of guns in Queens and to hold accountable perpetrators of gun violence.”

According to the charges, Richard Swygert, 19, of Harrison Avenue, allegedly pulled out a gun after a disagreement between two groups of guests celebrating New Year’s Eve at the now-shuttered Umbrella Hotel on 82nd Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens. At approximately 1 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 1, the defendant allegedly shot 20-year-old Robert Williams and two other men. Williams died on the scene. The two other victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Swygert is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 29.