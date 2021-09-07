Bronx man indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of Queens lawyer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted Friday for the alleged murder of a Queens lawyer.

“This was a brutal killing that stunned the community,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The victim was found dead inside his Jackson Heights office with multiple stab wounds and a former client is accused of settling a disagreement with violence.”

Nando Perez, 64, of East 165th Street, was charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail and ordered to return to court on Oct. 12. If convicted, Perez faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

According to the charges, sometime after 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 4, Perez entered the law office of Charles Zolot on 82nd Avenue near 37th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. The defendant, who had once been a client, allegedly attacked Zolot in his second-floor conference room, stabbing him approximately 20 times before fleeing the scene. The lawyer’s body was found the following morning.