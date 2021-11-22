Soundview man indicted for defrauding more than $35K from state

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted Friday on grand larceny, insurance fraud and additional charges for falsely claiming he was fully disabled and unable to work at his state job so he could collect more than $35,000 in worker’s compensation.

According to the investigation, between July 19, 2019 and July 31, 2020, the defendant, James Garner, from the Soundview section of the Bronx, allegedly defrauded New York State of workers’ compensation benefits of more than $35,000.

Garner, 49, was a full-time employee at the Office of Mental Health at the New York City Children’s Center working as a mental health therapy aide. He was injured on the job in 2019. For about a year he claimed he was fully disabled and swore under oath he was not working. The investigation found he was able to work and was working increased hours at his part-time job.

“The defendant allegedly continued working an increased number of hours at his second job while collecting compensation for being unable to work for the state,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “He took advantage of a system in place that helps New Yorkers who truly need it, and now

he will be held accountable.”

He is due back in court Feb. 22, 2022.