Bronx man dies following early-morning shooting in Harlem: NYPD

Detectives are investigating the death of a Bronx man who was found shot in Harlem early Thursday morning.
At 12:38 a.m. on Oct. 7, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 469 W. 164th St. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Derrick Johnson, of East 149th Street, lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the back and ankle.

EMS rushed Johnson to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

