Bronx man dies following early-morning shooting in Harlem: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating the death of a Bronx man who was found shot in Harlem early Thursday morning.

At 12:38 a.m. on Oct. 7, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 469 W. 164th St. Upon their arrival, officers found 26-year-old Derrick Johnson, of East 149th Street, lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the back and ankle.

EMS rushed Johnson to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.