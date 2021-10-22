Bronx man charged with murder for fatal shooting of teen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man faces murder charges after he allegedly killed a 16-year-old in the Bronx last month.

On Oct. 15, Xavier Rosado, 21, 156 E. 184 St., was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault

two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On Sept. 29, Nisayah Sanchez, 16, of East 153rd Street, and a 23-year-old man were standing outside of a grocery store at 749 .E 187th St., in Belmont, when two men arrived on the scene inside a gray Honda Accord.

Cops said the two men exited the vehicle, then walked up to the victims, pointed handguns at them and opened fire. Sanchez took multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and the back of his head, while the 23-year-old man was shot in the left arm and right foot; he managed to flee the scene.

At this point, sources familiar with the investigation said, police have not yet determined a possible motive, though detectives are investigating whether the 23-year-old man may have been the intended target. It’s also unclear if the two victims were known to each other.

After opening fire, the two gunmen returned to the Honda Accord and sped away westbound along East 187th Street.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Sanchez wounded at the location. EMS units rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died early Thursday morning.

The second victim, meanwhile, had been taken by private means to St. Barnabas Hospital; he’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.