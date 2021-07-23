Bronx man charged with hate crime after using homophobic and racial slurs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man faces 15 years in prison after he was charged with a hate crime for yelling racial slurs and attacking a man in Queens earlier this month.

“I will not tolerate those who target others because of their ethnicity or who they love,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “We are better than that. Queens prides itself on being part of a city that holds accountable those who think they can divide us. Not here.”

According to the investigation, on July 6, at 3 a.m., Ramon Castro, 55, of Plimpton Avenue, was in front of a subway station near the intersection of 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, in Flushing, Queens.

Castro allegedly approached a man and yelled, “I hate Latinos and f—-t people.”

The defendant then allegedly cut the 34-year-old victim on the left cheek with a sharp object, who then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received both external and internal stitches to treat his facial wound.

Castro was charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment.