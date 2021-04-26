Cops searching for suspect who smashed windows of four Riverdale synagogues

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a suspect who displayed aggressive anti-Semitism by vandalizing four synagogues in Riverdale since the end of last week.

Just after midnight on Friday morning, Chabad of Riverdale and Riverdale Jewish Center of 535 W. 246th Street and 3700 Independence Avenue had both been struck repeatedly with rocks until multiple windows at each location shattered, according to police.

Then on Saturday, the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel and Young Israel of Riverdale of 475 W. 250th Street and 4502 Henry Hudson Parkway East were also targeted and had both windows and doors smashed.

The NYPD released this footage of the incident:

That same suspect also broke the windows of three parked cars at 541 W. 239 Street as well, the NYPD reported.

In response to the synagogue attacks, both Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out against the apparently targeted hate.

In a tweet, de Blasio stated that law enforcement not only has “a solid lead on the vile acts of anti-Semitism in the Bronx,” but will also “take swift action against the perpetrators.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also visited the crime scenes on Monday.

I was in Riverdale this morning, meeting with religious leaders & visiting the scenes of some of the most recent acts of destruction. There is no place for hate in NYC — @NYPDHateCrimes detectives are relentlessly investigating every one of these crimes. pic.twitter.com/SpbWESiI8k — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 26, 2021

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. tweeted, “Hate has no place in our community, borough and city. The heinous, anti-Semitic attacks we saw at 4 places of worship in The Bronx will not be tolerated.”