Photos | North Central Bronx Hospital wears red to raise awareness for women’s cardiovascular disease

Staff members at NYC Health + Hospitals North Central Bronx hold the National Wear Red Day banner and wearing red in support of this day inside the hospital. This was done to help raise awareness for women’s cardiovascular disease.

NYC Health + Hospitals North Central Bronx celebrated National Wear Red Day last month to help raise awareness for women’s cardiovascular disease. Staff members and others wore red in honor of this movement.

Attendees enjoyed a table filled with wooden hearts, glitter, glue and more called “Hearts and Crafts.” They designed the hearts to their liking in honor of this day.

