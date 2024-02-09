Bronx man with 11 prior arrests charged with murder in 2023 Morris Heights homicide: NYPD

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police on Feb. 8 arrested a Bronx man with 11 prior charges on his record in connection with a September 2023 Morris Heights homicide.

The NYPD arrested 42-year-old James Hardy, of Park Avenue, who has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Bronx man Thomas Washington, of Walton Avenue in Morris Heights.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, just before 11 p.m., officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at West 175th Street and& Macombs Road in Morris Heights. Upon their arrival, officers found Washington with a gunshot wound to his right leg. EMS arrived and transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson on Friday told the Bronx Times that Hardy was apprehended by the Violent Felony Apprehension Squad without incident and brought to the 46th Precinct, where he was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

The police spokesperson said that Hardy has 11 prior arrests dating back to 1998 on his record, including several drug-related charges, as well as gang assault and murder charges in 2000.