Bronx high school students to provide free tutoring services in August

Typically, attending tutoring programs like Kumon and Kaplan are costly. So a group of teens found a solution to the money issue and are launching a free virtual tutoring program next month.

Dubbed Scholar Studio, the program is being led by high school students from the top high schools in New York City, including Townsend Harris High School, The Bronx High School of Science, Stuyvesant High School and The Mary Louis Academy. Its mission is to provide free tutoring services to those who are struggling due to COVID-19.

Students will be introduced to regents-level classes that will help them in eighth grade, be prepared for the SHSAT and get tips and tricks used by high school students who were successful in these exams.

Kristina Lian and Frances Lum are juniors at Bronx Science and are some of the tutors in the program. They stressed that not only will it help students get ready for the school year, but it will also allow the kids to interact socially.

“All of us thought this would be a really good way to give back to the community,” Lian said.

The girls have tutored kids in the past and are ready to help prepare youngsters for the Regents, SATs and school in general.

In total, there are 10 tutors and there will be two assigned to each class. The program is targeting seventh and eighth graders, but is also open to older students.

The girls told the Bronx Times they are preparing lessons via Google Classroom and slide shows. While they know it won’t be easy to do, especially because they are not there in person, the duo is up for the task.

“It’s definitely challenging teaching online,” Lian said. “You can’t 100 percent know if they’re paying attention.”

The classes will be held Aug. 3 to Aug. 27, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. on Zoom. The curriculum is custom-made, using resources from school textbooks, test prep books, past regents and SHSAT examinations.

There will be three Regents classes (Algebra 1, living environment and U.S. History) and two SHSAT classes (math and English). There are 100 spots per class and students are accepted on a first-come first-served basis. To register go to https://sites.google.com/view/scholarstudio/register.

If anyone has any further questions about our program, they can email the students at contactscholarstudio@gmail.com, or connect through Instagram @scholar_studio or on Facebook @ScholarStudioTutoring.