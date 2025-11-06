Photos: Over 100 Bronx students take part in flashmob dance at Fordham Plaza to spotlight afterschool programs

Over 100 elementary and middle school kids took part in a flashmob dance at Fordham Plaza in celebration of Lights On Afterschool.

More than 100 elementary and middle school students from the Good Shepherd Services afterschool programs took part in a surprise flashmob dance performance on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Fordham Plaza.

The flashmob performance was in celebration of Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide event intended to draw attention to the importance of afterschool programs for kids, families and communities.

The plaza came alive with music and dance, which was meant to symbolize how afterschool programs serve as safe and engaging spaces that help young people build confidence and community.

There were over 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events held across the United States as part of a movement organized by the Afterschool Alliance to showcase how afterschool programs foster learning, creativity and connection among kids beyond the classroom.

Launched in 2000, Lights On Afterschool has grown over the years to become a hallmark in the afterschool movement. Millions of participants have been drawn each year, underscoring the urgent need to expand access to affordable and high-quality programs across the nation.