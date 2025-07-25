B.R.A.G. hosts ‘Peace Barbeque’ in wake of NYC seeing lowest number of shooting victims through first half of year

Between 200 and 300 Bronx residents came out to enjoy the festivities at the 2025 Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence Peace Barbeque.

Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.), the community violence intervention program of Good Shepherd Services, hosted its annual Peace Barbeque on July 19 on Morris Avenue, between East 190th Street and East 191st Street.

The barbecue brought together between 200 and 300 Bronx residents and anti-violence advocates to celebrate community and peace in the borough. In addition to the delicious food, attendees also got to enjoy live music, dancing, face painting, games and other activities.

Those on hand had the opportunity to visit local and city vendors, as well as to learn about resources available to them in their community. These included resources related to art, sports, youth programs and services and legal assistance.

This event comes shortly after the NYPD announced that the first half of 2025 marked the smallest number of shooting victims on record for New York City.

The B.R.A.G. program works to prevent gun violence by deploying violence interrupters who prevent at-risk youths from engaging in retaliatory violence. These interrupters also intervene in situations that could otherwise turn deadly and engage with community stakeholders in an effort to combat gun violence.

B.R.A.G. operates within the 46th Precinct, which oversees the neighborhoods of Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope, the 47th Precinct, which covers Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetery, and the 52nd Precinct, which encompasses Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park and University Heights.