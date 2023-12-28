Bronx family surprised with a $30K gift at Knicks’ Christmas game

At the Christmas Day game, New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony surprised Charlie Pena and family with a $30,000 check from the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Photo courtesy MSG Sports

Charlie Peña, a 30-year-old Lyft driver from University Heights, thought he was just attending the Christmas Day Knicks game with his family — a great gift for a lifelong sports fan, and even better, he had a spot as guest DJ.

But Charlie and his partner, mother, and three children received the surprise of their lives when they were brought onto the court at Madison Square Garden and presented with a giant check for $30,000 from the nonprofit Garden of Dreams Foundation — handed to them by Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.

“I was overwhelmed and shocked,” Peña told the Bronx Times in an interview. “I didn’t believe it at first.”

But it was real — and it came at a good time. Peña was diagnosed with intestinal cancer about eight months ago, and he has suffered since childhood from sickle-cell anemia, a painful condition caused by misshapen cells that block the flow of blood.

In his youth, Peña was linked with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which partners with Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment. Over the years, Peña said the Foundation has invited him to attend several sports games — which he loves, as an avid fan of the Knicks, Yankees and Rangers. He was also invited to guest DJ at some of those past games.

Now, Peña and his partner, Beatriz, have children of their own — 6-year-old Charlize and 4-year-old twins, Luna and Leia — but all the children also have sickle-cell anemia.

Fortunately, Peña said, the girls’ sickle-cell symptoms aren’t as severe as his are, and his cancer was found relatively early. He is currently taking oral chemotherapy, which doctors believe will prevent it from spreading.

“It’s rough,” Peña said. “I have decent days and bad days, but I’m able to push through.”

But medical expenses have been mounting, and the family is currently living apart — Peña with his mother, and Beatriz and the kids with her mother — because they couldn’t quickly find and afford a place large enough for everyone.

Peña said he has one priority for the surprise check: to reunite his family.

“I’m grateful beyond any words,” he said. “Christmas miracles do exist, and good things happen to people who need it.”