Bronx families can now register for NYC Parks’ summer camp programs

Bronx families can now register for the NYC Parks Summer Day Camp lottery. Apply by March 22.

Families looking to enroll their children in the NYC Parks Department’s popular summer camp programs can now register online, but spots are limited and will be awarded through a lottery system.

The Summer Day Camp and Extended Summer Day Camp, open to children across the city from ages 6 to 13, will run from July 7 through Aug. 22, offering a mix of sports, outdoor activities, and educational programming. Parents have until Saturday, March 22, to submit their applications.

In the Bronx, families can choose between two camp locations: Hunts Point Recreation Center in the South Bronx or Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center in the North Bronx. The Parks Department advises families with multiple children to register them all on a single application. Registering at more than one location may result in disqualification from the lottery.

Campers will participate in cultural and educational trips with the Urban Park Rangers, arts and crafts sessions, sports clinics, computer time, and STEAM programs, according to NYC Parks.

Families selected through the lottery will be notified by March 24 and will have one week to accept or decline their spot.

The Summer Day Camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $500 per child. The Extended Summer Day Camp, which operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., is priced at $575 per child. For more details on registration, required paperwork, and payment deadlines, visit the Parks Department’s Summer Day Camp website.