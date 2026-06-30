Bronx elected officials overwhelmingly endorse Governor Kathy Hochul for re-election

A slew of Bronx elected officials have endorsed incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, who is running for a second full term in the November election.

Hochul’s campaign announced June 30 endorsements by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson; City Council Members Elsie Encarnacion, Eric Dinowitz, Kevin Riley, Shirley Aldebol, Pierina Sanchez, Oswald Feliz, Justin Sanchez and Amanda Farías; State Senators Josè M. Serrano, Luis Sepulveda, Nathalia Fernandez and Jamaal T. Bailey; and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, plus Assembly Members George Alvarez, Landon Dais, Chantel Jackson, John Zaccaro Jr., Jeffery Dinowitz, Michael Benedetto, Emerita Torres, Yudelka Tapia and Karines Reyes.

This list includes all but a few of the Bronx’s total elected body, and more endorsements are expected in the near future, according to the campaign.

Hochul previously served as lieutenant governor, congressional representative and Erie County official and took office in Aug. 2021 following former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. She was elected to her first four-year term in 2022.

This November, Hochul faces a challenge from Republican Bruce Blakeman, who currently serves as Nassau County executive. Other candidates include Amy Taylor for the Working Families Party and Jonathan Makeley, a write-in candidate for the Prohibition Party.

In a statement, Gibson said Hochul has reliably delivered for the Bronx, citing investments in affordable homes, youth programming and public safety, as well as $100 million for the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment, $19 million for the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center and Grow NYC center, $142 million for St. Barnabas Hospital and more.

“At a time when working families are struggling with high costs and chaos from the White House administration, the Governor has focused on strengthening our neighborhoods and making investments that improve the quality of life for our residents,” Gibson said.

“Under her leadership, New York State has created or preserved more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Bronx, invested in some of our most vulnerable communities. While Republicans in New York and in Washington attempt to make life more expensive for families, Governor Hochul has been a true partner to the Bronx, and we look forward to four more years of progress together.”

Council Member Justin Sanchez said he supports Hochul’s efforts to stand up to the Trump administration, which he said Blakeman would not do.

“The Bronx stands with Governor Kathy Hochul because she has always stood with us,” Sanchez said in a statement. “New Yorkers simply cannot afford Bruce Blakeman, who has already promised to take Donald Trump’s Medicaid cuts even further, stripping New Yorkers of the care they need to survive.”

“Blakeman has even committed to bringing his partnership with ICE statewide — expanding their presence in our communities as Governor Hochul has fought back against their abuses and overreach. Governor Hochul is the champion we need to stand up in this moment, which is why I am proud to endorse her for reelection.”

State records show Hochul with more than $20 million in campaign funds, compared to Blakeman with just over $21,000 — although a recent court ruling will allow him to unlock $4 million in matching funds.

Hochul also appears to have gained on Blakeman in recent polling, which shows her with a 20-point lead, 52% to 32%. Polling also shows she has more than a 50% majority approval of her performance as governor.

In a statement, Hochul pledged further Bronx investment and said she was “deeply grateful for the endorsement of Bronx leaders fighting every day to make sure their communities remain truly accessible for all.”

“From creating affordable housing to making critical investments in neighborhoods across the borough and continuing the historic reconnection of the South Bronx, we’ve shown what is possible when government focuses on delivering tangible results for its families. New York State will continue investing in the Bronx to build a stronger, more inclusive future for all New Yorkers, and I’m grateful for the trust its leaders have placed in me to keep that work going.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!