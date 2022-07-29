Bronx corrections officer charged with murder during encounter near Cross Bronx Expressway

A Bronx corrections officer was charged last week with murder and manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant.

On July 22, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the arrest and arraignment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, in connection with the shooting death of Raymond Chaluisant. Middleton is a corrections officer with the New York City Department of Correction.

Middleton’s bail was set at $1 million bond or partially secured bond, with $500,000 cash or credit card alternatives.

“My office is committed to a thorough and transparent investigation of every case where an officer of the law may have caused a death,” James said. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Chaluisant, and the people of New York have my pledge that we will work to see that justice is served.”

On July 21, shortly after 1 a.m. during an encounter in the vicinity of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Bronx, Middleton is alleged to have shot at a car in which Chaluisant was a passenger, killing Chaluisant. Middleton then left the scene and reported to work later that morning, where he was apprehended by the NYPD.