VIDEO: AG James releases footage from investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael Rosado

New York Attorney General Letitia James released security camera footage Friday that the office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Michael Rosado, who died on Aug. 29, following an encounter with members of the NYPD.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released two videos from a private business where the incident occurred. The release of these videos follows James’ directive that some camera footage obtained by her office in the course of an OSI investigation be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes outlined the preliminary details in the shooting investigation during an early morning press conference on Aug. 29 near the corner of East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue in Fordham Heights, just steps away from where the trouble began.

According to Holmes, the father, Rafael Rosado, and his son became embroiled in a dispute with a group of men at about 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 29, in front of a grocery store at 2080 Valentine Ave.

The argument quickly devolved into a physical dispute, Holmes said, during which Michael Rosado pulled out a gun and began firing shots. No group members were known to have been injured, sources said.

The shooting occurred around the corner from the 46th Precinct stationhouse on East 181st Street. Holmes said that two officers, who just went off-duty after completing their shifts, heard the shots, ran to the location and “engaged the suspects.”

The officers were not injured in the shootout, Holmes said. Other responding officers took Rafael Rosado into custody without further incident, where he was arraigned on charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Meanwhile, Holmes reported, officers immediately rendered aid to Michael Rosado. EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

-with reporting by Jason Cohen