Attorney General charges Bronx man for sex trafficking children

A Bronx man faces up to 50 years in prison for allegedly sex trafficking children. He is the first person charged by Attorney General Letitia James under the new sex trafficking of a child law.

In a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and the New York City Police Department’s Vice Major Case Squad Human Trafficking Team, Bronx resident Paul Alexander, 57, was arrested and labeled a level 3 sex offender, for sex trafficking children throughout New York City.

“There is nothing more reprehensible than sexually exploiting a child,” AG James said. “This individual’s alleged actions jeopardized the health and safety of our children and highlighted the critical need for these new protections that strengthen our ability to hold perpetrators accountable for these gross violations of the law. I thank the NYPD for their partnership in this investigation, and I will continue to use all the tools at my office’s disposal to hold accountable those who seek to abuse our children.”

Law enforcement source revealed that Alexander was listed as the CEO of private aircraft charter company called Central Jet Charter. The investigation into the case was aptly named, “Operation Mile High” and found that he was trafficking children across county lines for sex. Law enforcement gained evident by using covert recording devices, social media and undercover operations.

Back in March, a female minor reported Alexander to NYPD and alleged that the suspect had sexually abused her and other underage girls. She also said Alexander promoted the young girls for prostitution to other men.

During the investigation, an undercover police officer met with Alexander and charged him a $300 fine for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 12 and 14-year-old victim. While the cop was undercover, Alexander encouraged him to use alcohol and marijuana to make the victims “more cooperative.”

At his arraignment on Dec. 5, Alexander was charged with multiple counts of child sex trafficking, attempted child sex trafficking, first and second degrees of promoting prostitution and two counts of child welfare endangerment.

His second court appearance was on Dec. 8.