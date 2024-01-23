Borough President Vanessa Gibson opens applications for Bronx community boards

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, in prioritizing fairness, equity and broader participation that mirrors the diversity within all 12 community boards, encouraged Bronx residents to apply for their local community board. For the second year in a row, digital applications are available in both English and Spanish for interested applicants.

“Our community board members play a crucial role in our democracy by advocating on behalf of their neighbors and by being the voice of their communities,” Gibson said. “The community boards represent the rich diversity of our borough, and we are excited this year to once again launch our digital application. We encourage everyone eligible to apply to please do so and share the information with their friends and family.”

Annually, the Bronx Borough President’s Office accepts applications from city residents who reside, work, and/or have professional or other significant interests in the borough. In years prior, applications had to be hand-delivered or mailed to Bronx Borough Hall, but the applications are now available online to increase accessibility and encourage more applicants to apply.

The borough president has also pushed for youth membership on community boards by encouraging students 16 or older to apply during school visits, held a new member orientation and swearing-in ceremony with workshops from city agencies, honored Parks Committee Chairs for their commitment to environmental justice advocacy at the first-ever Community Board Appreciation BBQ, and the deputy borough president delivered testimony before the New York City Council Committee on Governmental Operations to advocate for more technical support for community boards and an updated Community Board Handbook.

The deadline to submit your application is Friday, March 1, on the borough president’s website.

