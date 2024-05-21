Montefiore leaders earn top distinctions

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Montefiore’s Staff and Alumni Association on May 4 presented awards to 10 outstanding house officers and four physician assistants who have brought honor and distinction to Montefiore through their commitment to excellence and service.

Dr. Yaron Tomer, the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Chief Academic Officer, Montefiore Medicine, was also recognized for his compassionate, science-driven care, being a leader with outstanding character, and being a champion for education, diversity, and medical education.

Three other researchers were recipients of the Henry L. Moses Prize Competition, for their work in advancing basic science and clinical medicine.

The Staff and Alumni Association is an organization within the Montefiore Medical Center, the university hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, that supports Montefiore’s clinical services, education, and research programming, according to the organization.

