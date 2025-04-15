Bronx Children’s Museum unveils new exhibit honoring childhood journeys of Black baseball legends

A new permanent exhibit at the Bronx Children’s Museum, unveiled on April 12, celebrates the childhoods of some of baseball’s most iconic Black players—highlighting the early dreams that shaped their paths to the major leagues.

Titled Exhibiting Possibilities, the installation spotlights 22 Major League stars from the New York Yankees and Mets, reimagining each athlete as a young child long before the spotlight, the stadiums or the championships. The exhibit was unveiled during a private event featuring athletes, families, and museum partners,

Developed in partnership with The Players Alliance, the exhibit features life-sized digital baseball-style card portraits of players such as Willie Randolph, Jazz Chisholm, Curtis Granderson, Aaron Judge, Dwight Gooden, Darryl Strawberry, and Dave Winfield.

“Every legend was once a kid,” said Denise Adusei, Executive Director of the Bronx Children’s Museum. “We wanted to show children that the greatest players in the game were once just like them—running through parks, playing catch, and imagining what was possible.”

The wall incorporates sensory-friendly features for visitors of all abilities, including tactile baseball textures, mirrored “Legend in You” panels, and interactive art activities. It also showcases a new mural by Bronx artist André Trenier, as well as digital portraits by Berka Ngong, blending traditional painting with modern digital tools.

“It was important to me that each image felt honest, like a memory or a flashback,” said Ngong, who serves as the Museum’s Digital Art Director. “We weren’t just illustrating athletes—we were celebrating their roots, their identities, and the little moments that shaped their dreams.”

“This mural is deeply rooted in where I’m from,” added Trenier, who painted a scene of boys playing ball outside Yankee Stadium. “Growing up in the Bronx, I was surrounded by the legacy of the Yankees. To contribute to something that reflects both pride in our community and the dreams of our kids is incredibly meaningful.”

Among the attendees was 10-year-old Tristen Lee Dixon, a Little Leaguer who inspired one of the mural’s central figures. “That’s me on the wall,” he said with a grin, “but one day I’ll be on one of the cards.”

During the event, past and present players stood beside their childhood portraits, posed for photos, and reflected on their own journeys—reminding young visitors that greatness starts with imagination.

The exhibit also pays tribute to Jackie Robinson, whose legacy is honored each year on April 15 throughout Major League Baseball. His number, 42, is prominently displayed in the installation.

“This project is not only about honoring legacy—it’s about exposure and access,” said John Boudreau, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Bronx Children’s Museum. “By using digital tools to produce these stories, we’re showing kids in the Bronx that technology isn’t just something they consume—it’s a resource they can create with.”

The Exhibiting Possibilities Sensory Wall is now open to the public at the Bronx Children’s Museum and will serve as a lasting reminder that even the biggest stars once stood where today’s children stand—dreaming of what’s possible.

Location: Bronx Children’s Museum, 725 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY

Website: bronxchildrensmuseum.org

Admission: $8 for children; $14 for adults. Children under 1 are free.