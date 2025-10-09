Bronx Children’s Museum inducted into NYC Cultural Institutions Group

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs announced the induction of the Bronx Children’s Museum into New York City’s Cultural Institutions Group on Monday, Sept. 29.

As members of the Cultural Institutions Group, the Bronx Children’s Museum will receive long-term committed support from New York City as it provides accessible and affordable programming for New Yorkers. It is the first Bronx-based organization to receive this designation in over 45 years.

The Bronx Children’s Museum was one of five New York City institutions that were inducted into the Cultural Institutions Group. The other announced organizations included the Brooklyn-based BRIC Arts and Media, the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, the Noble Maritime Collection in Staten Island and the Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, based at the border of Manhattan and the Bronx.

The announcement for the inductees, held at BRIC Arts and Media, was made by Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo and featured remarks from Cultural Institutions Group President Coco Killingsworth and Deputy Mayor and former Bronx Borough President Adolfo Carrión.

“I wanted to make this happen on so many levels,” Cumbo said. “I knew that the least of what this city could do would be to invest in the dreams and the aspirations of the children of the Bronx, who have been, for so long, underserved and under resourced.”

“The additions of these five institutions is an amazing gift to the future generations that will pass through these spaces and continue their exploration, their discovery, their learning about who we are as human beings,” Carrión said. “The Arts is the glue that keeps this free, open Democratic society intact. The members of the Cultural Institutions Group have always reflected the idea that culture is not a luxury. It is a public good. Culture is something for all New Yorkers.”

Bronx Children’s Museum Executive Director Denise Rosario Adusei expressed her gratitude to Cumbo and Carrión for providing this distinction. She also thanked the museum’s board and staff, local elected officials, former Board President Hope Harley, former Executive Director Carla Precht and all the advocates who helped contribute to the museum earning the distinction.

“Being welcomed into the New York City’s Cultural Institutions Group is a historic milestone for both the Bronx Children’s Museum and our borough,” Adusei said. “This investment not only enhances New York City as a place to raise children but also pays tribute to the remarkable families who call the Bronx home.”

After Adusei finished her speech, staff members from the Bronx Children’s Museum presented an interactive story of “My Bronx Looks Like,” with the Bronx Children’s Museum Programs and Education Director Jessica Jackson leading the performance, which featured author Janelle Harper and DJ Luss. Museum staffers Natasha Gordon and Kyria Jimenez did backup singing, while background visuals were made by Berka Ngong. Other visuals included a 14-inch mural by Christopher Gomez and contributing artworks on display from children who visited the museum.