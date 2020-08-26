Bronx charter school launches school year with virtual Male Heroes Walk

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Public Prep is launching the new school year and welcoming students back to virtual classrooms with an annual tradition, a Male Heroes Walk on their first day at Boys Prep Bronx.

This event began seven years ago as a way for scholars to interact with their heroes, whether they are family members, professionals or school staff and give high-fives on their way to class as they kick off the school year. While COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow for an in-person procession, school leaders sought to keep the tradition alive with a virtual greeting and walk-through, which will be shown to students on their first day of classes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has no doubt presented challenges as we prepare to open schools for the upcoming academic year, but we knew we just had to continue this heartwarming tradition for our scholars,” said Janelle Bradshaw, CEO of Public Prep. “This has been a tumultuous time for our students, families and staff, and we thought it was the perfect time to show how much we support them and stand with them as they continue their academic journey.”

This year’s celebration includes a dozen teachers and staff applauding and welcoming students on video as they virtually enter school. These male heroes are joined by Boys Prep Principal Dr. Khalek Kirkland and offer encouraging words and inspiration as they begin the school year.

“We know that this heartfelt welcome means so much to everyone involved, and we will do everything we can to continue this wonderful celebration – whether virtually or in person. We welcome our incoming scholars and look forward to an incredible year!” Bradshaw said.

Today, Bronx charters serve more than 30,000 students, many of whom have been hardest hit by the pandemic.