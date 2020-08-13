Hope Center organizes staff appreciation barbecue to recognize tireless effort during COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With great food and laughter, staff at Hope Center on University Avenue spent much of the afternoon on Aug. 4 having an outdoor barbecue as a huge gesture of gratitude by leadership.

Acknowledged by the tireless work put in by the staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hope Center, a Centers Health Care facility, never let their guard down against the virus as they continue to do facility wide testing and front-door screening before each shift entering the building.

Each staff member was presented with a beach tote and a water bottle with these words printed on the bottle: “We appreciate your efforts and the care you always take. Thanks for your commitment and the difference that you make.”