News

Hope Center organizes staff appreciation barbecue to recognize tireless effort during COVID-19

Posted on AvatarBy
From L-R: Hope Center’s Kashai Morris, Odette Samuels, Braytell Barnwell, and Kimesha Hamilton. Sitting is Owen Findley
Courtesy of the Hope Center

With great food and laughter, staff at Hope Center on University Avenue spent much of the afternoon on Aug. 4 having an outdoor barbecue as a huge gesture of gratitude by leadership.

Acknowledged by the tireless work put in by the staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hope Center, a Centers Health Care facility, never let their guard down against the virus as they continue to do facility wide testing and front-door screening before each shift entering the building.

Each staff member was presented with a beach tote and a water bottle with these words printed on the bottle: “We appreciate your efforts and the care you always take. Thanks for your commitment and the difference that you make.”

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>