Photos: Bronx Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Veterans Luncheon

Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy was honored at the Veterans Luncheon for ensuring flags were placed at the gravesites of U.S. Veterans.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce held its annual Veterans Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

During the event, four Veterans of the United States Armed Forces were honored for their services to the country.

U.S. Army Sergeant Norman Jardine was presented with the United States Army Award, Navy Petty Officer Third Class Dr. Lessie Branch was given the United States Navy Award, Derrick Lovett received the United States Marine Corps Award and Gladstone Johnson won the United States Air Force Award.

The Military Women in Power, LTD, founded by the late Carmen Rosa Rodriguez, was the recipient of the Veterans-Owned Business Award. The award was accepted on behalf of Rodriguez and the organization by its current head, Sandra Rolon.

In addition to these military awards, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce also presented the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy with three recognition awards in honor of the dedicated volunteers and staff there who come together every year to place flags on the cemetery’s more than 8,600 gravesites of veterans. Among the flagger recognition honorees from the cemetery were Ginny Michaels, Phil Michaels, Maryann Byrnes-Alvarado and Efraín Alvarado.