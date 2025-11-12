Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive underway, benefitting Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive will be benefitting the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education this year.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce recently kicked off its Annual Holiday Toy Drive, with this year’s iteration set to benefit the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, located at 928 Simpson St.

Bronx residents and businesses interested in donating to this cause can provide new, unwrapped toys to local children, helping to brighten the holiday season for them.

Among the Bronx businesses and community hubs that have toy collection boxes for this cause are the Pearl Pilates Haven at 11 Bruckner Blvd., MindBodyHair Salon at 1446 Williamsbridge Rd., Caridad Restaurant at 1436 Williamsbridge Rd., the Residence Inn at 1776 Eastchester Rd., NYC Herbs at 452 E. 138th St. and the Simone Development atriums at 1200 and 1250 Waters Pl.

Toy donations will be accepted at the drop-off locations until Monday, Dec. 1. Bronx-based businesses interested in serving as a toy collection location for this cause and individuals interested in learning more about this toy drive can reach out to the Bronx Chamber of Commerce by emailing them at info@bronxchamber.org or going to their website at bronxchamber.org.

“We are proud to continue this beloved Bronx Chamber holiday tradition,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said in a statement. “Every year, our business community and residents step up in extraordinary ways to support Bronx children. This year, we’re especially honored to partner with Casita Maria, a beacon of hope, creativity and opportunity for generations of Bronx families.”

Casita Maria was founded by Claire and Elizabeth Sullivan and Sister Mary Imelda in 1934 in East Harlem as a haven for families arriving to the United States from Puerto Rico who were in need of support, guidance and opportunity. It has since moved to the Hunts Point/Longwood section of the Bronx and grown into a vibrant community hub that serves one of the most culturally rich but underserved communities in New York City.

“Casita Maria is honored to be this year’s Bronx Chamber Toy Drive recipient,” Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education Executive Director Felix Urrutia Jr. said. “For many of the children and families we serve, the holidays can be a difficult time. This partnership helps ensure that every child experiences the joy and belonging of the season, and it reflects the best of what the Bronx community can do when we come together.”

The Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education views creative expression and access to education as essential tools for change. Having long served as a launchpad for artistic, cultural and professional leadership, the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education has helped nurture many youths who went on to shape culture on a national and global stage. Among them are Latin music legend Tito Puente, Grammy-winning flutist David Vaneltín and hip-hop pioneer Grand Wizzard Theodore.

Over 1,000 youths take part in the after-school and summer programs from the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education each year. These programs blend academic support, social-emotional learning and the arts to empower participating youths to explore their identities, build confidence and envision brighter futures.

The performances, exhibitions and public programs put on by the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education reach tens of thousands of people annually, helping to further foster pride, unity and cultural celebration among those in the Bronx community.

While the South Bronx community has historically faced significant economic barriers, the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education helps to provide local youths with a foundation for lifelong success. Some of the notable people who discovered their passions there include Ballet Hispánico Founder Tina Ramirez, legendary hip-hop dancer Steffan “Mr. Wiggles” Clemente, TATS CRU graffiti artist BG183, Ricky Flores and David Gonzalez of Seis del Sur and former New York City Council Member Annabel Palma.

The organization operates under the belief that access to creative spaces, mentorship and community support can help youths thrive academically, socially and artistically, creating pathways to college, careers, leadership and lifelong empowerment.