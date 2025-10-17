Bronx Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for annual veterans luncheon honoring local heroes

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce is calling on Bronx residents to help recognize outstanding local veterans ahead of its annual Veterans Luncheon next month.

For the first time in its nearly 20 year history, the Chamber is opening nominations to the public for the Veteran’s Awards, which will celebrate one veteran from each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force — as well as one veteran-owned business leader for their service in, and out of uniform.

Tonisha Hurd, chief of staff to the Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin told the Bronx Times that veterans’ shouldn’t be forgotten after returning home from active duty.

“ Overall this is such an impactful event,” Hurd said. “This is one of those events where we pause and we’re able to recognize the individuals who need to be recognized.”

The luncheon will take place on Nov. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at F&J Pine Restaurant, 1913 Bronxdale Ave. The event aims to honor Bronx veterans for their service, leadership and continued impact as community and business leaders. The event will feature guest speakers, networking opportunities and a chance to connect with and celebrate the borough’s veteran community.

Honorees at the luncheon will make a speech and be awarded with a plaque. All veterans at the luncheon will receive a thank you gift, Hurd said. She said that the chamber of commerce wants veterans in the Bronx to think of it as a resource.

“let’s bring some businesses in to celebrate you [vets] and for the chamber to be a resource to you in whatever you need moving forward,” Hurd added.

Nominations are open now through Oct. 31. at 5 p.m. Community members are encouraged to submit candidates who have made a significant impact through public service, community leadership, or entrepreneurial success in addition to their years of service. The nomination form is available online at www.bronxchamber.org/veterans.

In addition to the awards, the Chamber is inviting residents and businesses to sponsor local veterans to attend the luncheon. A $100 “Sponsor a Vet” gift covers the cost of a veteran’s seat at the lunch.

To nominate a veteran, purchase tickets or sponsor a vet, visit www.bronxchamber.org/veterans or email info@bronxchamber.org. The Chamber encourages all Bronx residents to take part in honoring the borough’s bravest.