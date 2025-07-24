Local elected officials and business leaders gather for Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Legislative Breakfast Forum

Over 200 business owners, community leaders and elected officials were on hand for the 2025 Legislative Breakfast Forum.

More than 200 business owners, community leaders and elected officials gathered for the Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Legislative Breakfast Forum on Thursday, July 10, at Maestro’s Caterers, located at 1703 Bronxdale Ave.

Those in attendance discussed policies centered around economic development, housing, workforce and quality of life issues impacting the Bronx. This event is a cornerstone of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s public affairs and advocacy agenda, as it provides members with a platform to directly engage with policymakers and can help shape the legislative and business landscape of the borough.

“The Bronx Chamber is deeply committed to elevating the voices of our business community in policy discussions that affect their future,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said. “We are proud to create space for meaningful dialogue, strategic partnerships and actionable solutions that uplift our local economy.”

This year’s Legislative Breakfast Forum featured opening remarks by NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Dynishal Gross and three engaging panel discussions. Each panel was moderated by Tarsam Public Affairs President and CEO Taryn Duffy and Statewide Public Affairs Partner Jim Quent. Both Duffy and Quent are also board members of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce.

The first panel was the New York State Assembly panel, featuring Assembly Members Landon Dais, John Zaccaro, Jeffrey Dinowitz, Emerita Torres and Michael Benedetto.

Among those present for the State Senate panel were Senators Robert Jackson, Luis Sepúlveda, Nathalia Fernandez and Jamaal Bailey. Senator Gustavo J. Rivera was in attendance for the Legislative Breakfast Forum, but was unable to participate in the panel due to a scheduling conflict.

Council Members Eric Dinowitz, Kevin Riley, Kristy Marmorato, Pierina Ana Sanchez and Althea Stevens accounted for the New York City Council panel.

Legislative priorities, current challenges and opportunities for collaborative solutions between government and the private sector were the main topics explored in these panels. The discussions focused primarily on rent stabilization reform, small business support, workforce development, infrastructure, investment and equitable economic growth.

After the panels wrapped up, the Legislative Breakfast Forum concluded with a presentation by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. Her presentation highlighted the billions of dollars in economic development projects that have been done across the borough over the last four years. She also talked about her vision to further grow and invest in the Bronx in the near future.

Attendees of this year’s event were also encouraged to stay involved in the ongoing advocacy initiatives and other public policy initiatives from the Bronx Chamber of Commerce. These initiatives are held year-round, both virtually and in-person. The Bronx Chamber of Commerce emphasizes the importance of having more and more members in order to better ensure a stronger future for the Bronx.

Sponsors for this year’s event included Ponce Bank, Philip Morris International, Amazon, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts. Additionally, multiple Chamber members showcased their businesses by tabling at the event. Such businesses included Action Environmental/IWS, the Bronx Academy of Promise, the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, the New York Small Business Development Centers, PMI and TD Bank.