Bronx Chamber of Commerce to hold annual gala Sept. 18

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce announced it will be holding its 2025 annual gala, “Illuminating Success,” on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Marina del Rey.

The gala will honor businesses, leaders and changemakers who have been driving growth, innovation and resilience across the Bronx. Over 600 executives, elected officials, entrepreneurs and community leaders attend the annual gala each year. This event is a great opportunity for those in attendance to build relationships with one another while recognizing and celebrating excellence in the Bronx.

“Our Gala is where Bronx business and civic communities come together to celebrate impact, leadership, and progress,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said. “This year’s theme, Illuminating Success, speaks to the bold vision and vibrant energy that define the Bronx.”

Four awards will be presented at the gala. These consist of the Champion in Government award, the Business of the Year award, the Developer of the Year award and the Joseph P. Kelleher Award.

There will be plenty of entertainment for those on hand to enjoy. Singer Steve Maglio will be opening the evening with a performance of Frank Sinatra favorites. Comedian Tara Cannistraci will be giving everyone something to laugh about while also serving as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Grammy-nominated singer Brenda K. Starr will also be performing at the end of the gala.

Tickets are now on sale for the event. There are also still limited sponsorship opportunities available. Both tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at bronxchamber.org.