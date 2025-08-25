Bronx Chamber of Commerce announces honorees for 2025 gala

The honorees for the Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 gala include Former Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet A. Peguero (top left), the late Chatam Management Co., Inc. Founder Ram P. Gupta (top right), GVC Transportation (bottom left) and MacQuesten Development, LLC Founder and CEO Rella Fogliano (bottom right).

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce announced the honorees for its 2025 gala, Illuminating Success, which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Marina del Rey, located at 1 Marina Dr.

The event will honor outstanding leaders and institutions that have helped shape the borough’s economic, civic and cultural success through their visions, services and achievements. This year’s honorees include Former Deputy Bronx Borough President and current Chief Operating Officer at Constantinople and Vallone Consulting Janet A. Peguero, the late founder of Chatam Management Co., Inc., Ram P. Gupta, GVC Transportation and MacQuesten Development, LLC Founder and CEO Rella Fogliano.

Peguero will be presented with the Champion in Government Award. She was the borough’s first Dominican-American woman to serve as the Deputy Borough President, having served in the role from January 2022 to April 2025. In that role, she spearheaded initiatives related to land use, health, budget and equity. She helped catalyze a $20 million small business loan fund, secure more than $200 million in public commitments for the Kingsbridge Armory and expanded programs that supported maternal health, immigrant entrepreneurship and commercial lease protections.

“The Bronx has been my home, my mission and my greatest inspiration,” Peguero said. “Being recognized by the Bronx Chamber of Commerce is a profound honor. This award reflects the power of partnership, perseverance and the belief that we can, and must, build a Bronx that works for all.”

Gupta is being posthumously given the Joseph P. Kelleher Award for Excellence to honor his life of entrepreneurship, service and philanthropy. He immigrated from India to the United States in the 1970s and later built a thriving real estate portfolio. Throughout his life, Gupta was deeply committed to civic service. He had leadership roles with the Bronx-Manhattan Association of Realtors, the Bronx Rotary Club, the American Red Cross and R.A.I.N., Inc. He was able to help bring fresh water to villages in India and uplift local communities. Some of his other accolades include being named Bronx YMCA Man of the Year and receiving the American Red Cross Humanitarian Award.

“This award honors my father’s vision, not only in owning and managing properties, but in building community, opportunity and hope,” Gupta’s daughter and current Chatam Management Co. President Anita Gupta said. “It’s more than recognition. It’s a reminder that one person’s dedication can help turn dreams into reality for an entire community.”

GVC Transportation will receive the Business of the Year Award for its commitment to safety, service and community. Since it was first established in 1991, GVC has grown to become a trusted provider of DOE-certified school transportation across the Bronx. The company has earned a NYS DOT safety rating of at least 98% over each of the last three years. GVC’s focus on professionalism and care has helped the company earn and maintain the trust of schools and families.

“GVC Transportation exemplifies what it means to be a Bronx business, with integrity, innovation and heart,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said. “We’re proud to honor their impact as this year’s Business of the Year.”

Fogliano will be presented with the Developer of the Year Award. Her career spans over 40 years of affordable and mixed-use housing innovation. She founded MacQuesten after working with her father, contractor Sabino Fogliano. She has guided MacQuesten through projects that have helped to transform urban landscapes in the Bronx and beyond. Some of her firm’s work includes the Hughes Avenue Crescent, Palmer Court Homes and the Tony Mendez Apartments. These projects became models for public-private housing development.

“The Bronx is where my family planted its flag, where I took my first steps ever on East 233rd Street,” Fogliano said. “Subsequently, as a business owner, where I’ve poured my heart into creating housing that changes lives.”

Each year, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala attracts over 600 guests, including CEOs, elected officials, nonprofit leaders and entrepreneurs. This year’s celebration of civic and business leadership will highlight the bold vision and vibrant momentum of the borough.

“The 2025 honorees reflect the very best of the Bronx, builders of opportunity, champions of equity and leaders who inspire progress,” Sorin said. “This Gala is not just about recognition, it’s a celebration of Bronx pride, resilience and the people who are lighting the way for our borough’s future.”

At this year’s celebration, Steve Maglio will open the event by performing classic Frank Sinatra songs. Bronx-born comedian and actress Tara Cannistraci will emcee the event. The celebration will be closed out with a performance from Grammy-nominated Latin pop artist Brenda K. Starr.

Those interested in getting tickets for or sponsoring the event can go to bronxchamber.org.