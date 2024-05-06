Bronx Center honors its director of nursing during National Nurses Week

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

May 6 -12, 2024 is National Nurses Week in this country, and locally, Bronx Center on Underhill Avenue in the Bronx is honoring its Director of Nursing, Narine Salomone.

Highly respected among her peers and the staff at Bronx Center and well-liked by the residents at the 200-bed skilled nursing facility, Salomone began her time at the 200-bed skilled nursing facility in 2011 as an agency Licensed Practical Nurse then hired two years later. With her commitment shining through, Salomone worked her way up to unit manager and finally was named the director of nursing services (DNS) in 2018.

Salomone wasn’t without recognition through that time. She received the Academic Achievement Award at LaGuardia Community College in 2011, and at Bronx Center was named Employee of the Year in 2018. After she earned her certificate to be a licensed practical nurse (LPN) from LaGuardia Community College, she then earned her registered nurse (RN) certification from Excelsior College, followed by a bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN) from the University of Texas at Arlington, her masters of science in nursing (MSN) from Chamberlain University, and then completed her doctor of nursing practice.

“In the many years since I’ve been at Bronx Center and Centers Health Care, there has never been a more dedicated, well-loved Director of Nursing than Ms. Salomone,” said Bronx Center Administrator Jeff Sicklick. “Her nursing staff fully respect and work closely with her and she’s always going from floor-to-floor saying hello to the residents and just being there for her staff, whenever they need her. She’s golden.”