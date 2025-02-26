Bronx Borough President Gibson launches community board recruitment drive ahead of March 9 deadline

Bronx Vanessa L. Borough President Gibson distributing fliers about community boards at Hugh Grant Circle near the Parkchester #6 Train Station on Tuesday, Feb. 25. She is encouraging residents to apply to join their local board.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, along with other local leaders, gathered at Hugh Grant Circle near the Parkchester #6 Train Station on Tuesday, Feb. 25, to encourage Bronx residents to apply to be on their local community board.

Gibson’s recruitment drive aims to increase civic engagement and ensure that community boards reflect the borough’s diverse population. For the third consecutive year, the Bronx Borough President’s Office is offering digital applications in both English and Spanish to make the process more accessible.

Community boards serve as advisory bodies to local government, providing input on issues such as land use, economic development, public safety, and city services. The Bronx is home to 12 community boards, each representing a different section of the borough. These boards are composed of up to 50 members who are appointed by the borough president, with at least half of the members nominated by local City Council members.

“Our community board members play a crucial role in our democracy by advocating on behalf of their neighbors and by being the voice of their communities,” said Gibson. “The community boards represent the rich diversity of our borough, and we are excited this year to once again launch our digital applications. We encourage everyone eligible to apply and to share the information with their friends and family.”

Earlier this month, the Borough President’s Office hosted a virtual information session, where over 60 prospective board members learned about the application process and the responsibilities of board membership. Community board members must either reside, work, or have a significant interest in the district they wish to represent.

The Bronx Borough President’s Office accepts applications for community board membership annually. Residents interested in joining their local board can apply online before the March 9 deadline.