Bronx borough president-elect at Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center for breast cancer initiative

On Oct. 28, Bronx Borough President-elect Vanessa Gibson visited the Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center to support its BOLD Cancer Wellness Program and its initiative Brighten Your Day Scarf and Hat Giveaway to support the Black and Latino community on preventive cancer education.

During the event, hats and scarfs were donated to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

“For Black and Latina women hair is embedded in our culture, vibe and vigor,” said Leslie Harrison Neal, founder of Community Bridges to Success (CBTS) Incorporated. “Sadly, hair loss is one of the major challenges in treatment. We hope that our Brighten Your Day Scarf and Hat Giveaway brought a little joy during these challenging times.”

Gibson was joined by Marcos Crespo, senior vice president of community affairs at Montefiore; NYC Councilwoman-elect Marjorie Velázquez; Dr. Edward Chu, director of the Albert Einstein Cancer Center; Dr. Alyson B. Moadel-Robblee, director of psychosocial oncology at Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center; Leslie Harrison, president and founder of CBTS and Naomi Rivera, executive director of government affairs at HITN.