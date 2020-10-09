Bronx radiology facility holds breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Throughout October, University Diagnostic Medical Imaging, P.C., a full service diagnostic radiology facility operating out of 1200 Waters Pl. will be holding an in-office fundraiser to raise money for breast cancer awareness by selling specially designed masks for $5.

All proceeds of this fundraiser be donated to The American Cancer Society Making Strides to support the ongoing fight against the disease.

“U.D.M.I has been a long standing supporter of The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer because their missions are aligned — to increase awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease,” U.D.M.I. said in a release.

On average, U.D.M.I performs 18,000 mammograms annually with an entire department dedicated to Women’s Imaging that performs: mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and procedures such as breast biopsy.

“The importance of the screening regimen is being overlooked because of COVID-19. We are highly sensitive to this reality and are equipped to deal with the problem,” said Dr. Marc Prager, founder and medical director at U.D.M.I.

According to U.D.M.I., there is concern that spikes will be seen in later-stage cancer diagnosis as a result of COVID-19.

“Our doors are open and we have even expanded our hours to be able to accommodate appointments safely. Our advanced equipment and highly trained staff allow us to conduct exams efficiently and accurately. All women should get screened! ”

The radiology office also stated that “providing quality medicine to the often underserved Bronx Community is the passion and driving force of U.D.M.I.”