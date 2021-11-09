Breast Cancer awareness at Williamsbridge Center

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 12, staff and residents at Williamsbridge Center on Tomlinson Avenue came together to create “Hope” hats for Pink Day as the 77-bed nursing facility remembered those who fought and continue to fight breast cancer.

“So many residents here know or once knew someone who either survived breast cancer or sadly didn’t,” said Monique Sampson, recreation director. “These days we think about them and their families and hope they win the fight against this horrible disease. This is what Pink Day is all about.”