Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast Cancer awareness at Williamsbridge Center

By
0
comments
Posted on
Recreation Aide Johan Guzman with resident Wilfredo Fernandez at Williamsbridge Center come together to fight the good fight.
Photo courtesy Williamsbridge Center

On Oct. 12, staff and residents at Williamsbridge Center on Tomlinson Avenue came together to create “Hope” hats for Pink Day as the 77-bed nursing facility remembered those who fought and continue to fight breast cancer.

“So many residents here know or once knew someone who either survived breast cancer or sadly didn’t,” said Monique Sampson, recreation director. “These days we think about them and their families and hope they win the fight against this horrible disease. This is what Pink Day is all about.”

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC