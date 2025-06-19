Bronx Arts and Science Charter School holds annual Elementary Art Show

The Bronx Arts and Science Charter School hosted its annual Elementary Art Show on Thursday, June 5, transforming the school gymnasium at 925 Hutchinson River Parkway into a vibrant gallery space.

The exhibition showcased the creativity of students in kindergarten through sixth grade, attracting families and community members who came to admire the young artists’ work.

The artworks reflected a wide range of techniques and materials, highlighting each student’s individual approach and creativity. The exhibition also showcased the artistic development of students across all grade levels.

Many of the younger students’ works featured colorful rainbow collages and painted paper sculptures, while older students created more advanced pieces, including expressive self-portraits, intricate tapestry-inspired weavings, paper-mâché masks and detailed clay sculptures.

Tables were set up throughout the gym to show off the work. The tables featured items such as handmade glazed clay bowls and vivid pumpkin sculptures. Each piece was labeled with the name of the student who created it.

Among the show’s most captivating highlights were a glowing lantern installation inspired by urban landscapes and the work of a beloved children’s book illustrator, vibrant name collages displayed along the gym walls, and imaginative clay jewelry boxes designed to resemble a dragon’s eye. Visitors were guided through the gallery by an immersive walkthrough, complete with playful, student-made signs that added a whimsical, interactive touch to the experience.

“The Art Show is always a highlight of our year,” Bronx Arts and Science Charter School Principal Necla Kucuk said. “It’s more than just displaying artwork; it’s a powerful demonstration of how our students learn to communicate their unique stories, ideas and emotions through creative exploration. Seeing their confidence and pride is truly inspiring.”

The show aims to emphasize the importance of arts education for kids. In addition to being a subject in school that many students enjoy, art can also be used as a tool to connect with others, reflect and express oneself.