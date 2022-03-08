Community

Bronx ALIST to honor and celebrate extraordinary men throughout the borough

Nominations are being accepted for the Bronx ALIST event, which will take place on April 14 at Maestro’s Caterers. One hundred of proceeds will be donated to a local cause.
Schneps Media, publishers of the Bronx Times, amnyMetro and Caribbean Life, is producing the Bronx ALIST to honor extraordinary men at the pinnacle of their careers. These Bronx professionals will be celebrated on Thursday, April 14 at Maestro’s Caterers, with 100% of raffle proceeds donated to a local cause.

Nominations for extraordinary men are open as are tickets to this “ultimate networking event.” For more information visit BronxALIST.com and please contact Demetra Mattaone at DMattone@SchnepsMedia.com or 718-260-4512.

